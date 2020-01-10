abc11 troubleshooter

If you bought Infants' Tylenol, you could be part of $6.3 million settlement

If you bought Infants' Tylenol in the last five years, you could have money coming your way.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million dollars to customers who bought Infants' Tylenol since 2014.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where Johnson and Johnson was accused of deceptive packaging the medicine in which it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration found in Children's Tylenol. Johnson and Johnson denies any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $6.3 million dollars to consumers to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought Infants' Tylenol and have proof of purchase, the settlement will provide $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle purchased. If you don't have proof of purchase, you can collect up to seven bottles for a maximum payment of $15.05. The purchase dates go from October 2014 through January 6, 2020.

You do have to file a claim. The deadline to file is April 13, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooter
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Holiday spending: How to pay off your debts
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash with bus identified as Del. high school student
Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data
'Go Birds!:' Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles on 'Jeopardy!'
Officials: 2 aboard helicopter die in Pennsylvania crash
Show More
Suspect killed in Frankford shootout was wanted on parole violation
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Cecily Tynan goes 1-on-1 with Jimmy Kimmel
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
Philly students to learn if they can transfer schools
More TOP STORIES News