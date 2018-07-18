BUSINESS

Inspectors: Some Jersey shore boardwalk games not fair to players

EMBED </>More Videos

Boardwalk games inspection results. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (Shutterstock)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A statewide inspection found some boardwalk games along the Jersey shore are not giving players a fair chance to win.

Inspectors have visited boardwalks in Seaside Heights and Atlantic City as part of the Safe Summer initiative.

They found 12 establishments in violation of state consumer protection laws and regulations.

Some examples are: crane machines with prizes too heavy or packed too tightly to be picked up, and a boardwalk game where it was impossible to win the top prize in the number of allotted chances.

"Our investigators comb the boardwalk to ensure a fair and safe experience for the thousands of individuals and families who flock to the Jersey Shore each summer," said Paul R. Rodríguez, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. "Through their efforts, we are making sure that the few stores and amusement game operators who aren't playing by the rules are held accountable so they don't spoil the fun for everyone."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessnew jersey newsjersey shoreboardwalkAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News