Intel CEO out after consensual relationship with employee

FILE- In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich delivers a keynote speech at CES International in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK --
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is resigning after the company learned of a consensual relationship that he had with an employee.

Intel said Thursday that the relationship was in violation of the company's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will take over as interim CEO immediately. A search for a new CEO is under way.

In this #MeToo era, corporate America is under intense pressure to enforce workplace policies on gender equality and sexual harassment.

Krzanich joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.

