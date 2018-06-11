BUSINESS

'IHOP' name change: 'IHOb' stands for International House of Burgers

EMBED </>More Videos

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes has a new, burger-centric name.

In a tweet on Monday, the chain revealed that the "b" in the previously announced name change stands for "burgers." The change is even reflected in the restaurant's Twitter handle, which is now @IHOb.

When the change was announced, many social media users had guessed that the "b" might stand for "breakfast" or "brunch."

Among the burgers now available are Big Brunch, Cowboy BBQ, Mushroom Swiss, Jalapeno Kick and Mega Monster.

Although the marketing ploy brought a lot of social media attention to the restaurant chain, the name change is not official.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodrestaurantsbreakfastsocial mediau.s. & world
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News