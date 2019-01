FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced that he and his wife MacKenzie are getting a divorce.The couple had apparently had a trial separation and have decided to move forward.He made the announcement on Twitter.The two have four children and have been together for 25 years.-----