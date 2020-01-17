air travel

JetBlue ups checked bag fee by $5 to $35

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies into Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK -- JetBlue Airways is raising fees for checking bags again by $5 - to $35 for the first one and $40 for the second - on flights within the United States.

Passengers can avoid the increase if they pay for up to two bags at least 24 hours before their flight.

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said Friday that the airline believes that "it makes sense to charge for the added services that only certain customers use" while not charging for other things such as onboard TV and Wi-Fi.

Dombrowski added that the $5 discount for those who pay bag fees ahead of time should cut down on transactions in the airport lobby and make for a better travel experience.

The changes took effect for tickets bought on Thursday and were posted on the airline's website.

Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets and those with a JetBlue-branded credit card do not have to pay the fees.

Many U.S. airlines have been charging for checking one or two bags for more than 10 years - Southwest is the major exception. New York-based JetBlue raised the fees by $5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessair traveltravelairline industryu.s. & worldjetblueconsumer
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
TSA officials stop 71 guns at Pennsylvania airports
Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia airport
Japan Airlines offering thousands of free round-trip tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow, What to Expect
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
1 dead in avalanche at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows, officials say
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Show More
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
Several states, including Pa. and NJ, sue USDA over new food stamps work requirement
Man arrested for shooting stepmother in East Oak Lane
Man tells police he mixed mother's ashes with drugs
More TOP STORIES News