Job Fair: Fashion District Philadelphia hiring more than 1,000

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a job, Fashion District Philadelphia is hiring.Employers are hoping to fill more than 1,000 positions at the revitalized shopping center that was once the site of The Gallery at Market East.Tuesday's job fair will be held at PA CareerLink Suburban Station at 1617 JFK Boulevard, #200, Philadelphia, PA 19103.It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The Fashion District opens next month.