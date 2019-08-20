Business

Job Fair: Fashion District Philadelphia hiring more than 1,000

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a job, Fashion District Philadelphia is hiring.

Employers are hoping to fill more than 1,000 positions at the revitalized shopping center that was once the site of The Gallery at Market East.

Tuesday's job fair will be held at PA CareerLink Suburban Station at 1617 JFK Boulevard, #200, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fashion District opens next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscenter city philadelphiaemploymentphilly newsbusinessjob fairfashionconsumerjobs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Car crash following police chase in University City
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Severe storms leave trail of destruction across parts of NJ
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
Action News Troubleshooters: College campus debit card warning
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
Show More
AccuWeather: More Heat, Humidity, Spotty Storms
2 armed home invasions under investigation in West Chester
Exclusive: Homeless man grateful to jogger who gave shoes off feet
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
2 arrested after police chase stolen U-Haul in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News