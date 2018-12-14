BUSINESS

Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder since 1970s, report says; stock plummets

EMBED </>More Videos

Johnson & Johnson's has known since the 1970s that its talc baby powder sometimes contained carcinogenic asbestos, according to a report. The company called the report false and inflammatory. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK --
Johnson & Johnson's stock plunged Friday after Reuters reported that the health care products giant has known since the 1970s that its talc baby powder sometimes contained carcinogenic asbestos, a claim the company denied.

Johnson & Johnson dropped 8 percent to $136.10, which put the Dow stalwart on pace for its biggest loss in 16 years. Its market value fell by $30 billion.

Reuters reported that court documents and test results show Johnson & Johnson has known for decades that its raw talc and finished baby powder sometimes contained asbestos, but that the company didn't inform regulators or the public. The company called the story false and inflammatory.

In July the company lost a lawsuit from plaintiffs who argued that its products were linked to cases of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. A St. Louis jury awarded plaintiffs $4.7 billion. It faces thousands of other lawsuits.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshealthlawsuitbusinesspharmaceuticalsu.s. & worldbaby
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Philadelphia
Philadelphia bill ensures predictable schedule for workers
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More Business
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
High school student killed in New Castle Co. crash
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Pederson: Wentz questionable vs. Rams, will not need surgery
Christie removes himself from list of chief of staff candidates
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
Philly firefighters giving away free smoke alarms
Show More
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified
Quadruple shooting inside Philadelphia barbershop
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
More News