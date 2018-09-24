The country's biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase, plans to move into the Philadelphia area, bringing 300 jobs over the next 5 years.Chase bank will go from zero branches right now in the Delaware Valley to opening 50 sites.The bank says its hundreds of jobs will pay at least $16.50 an hour plus benefits and it also plans to invest $3 billion in small business lending and home loans for low-income neighborhoods, as well as spend $5 million on revitalizing the Kensington Avenue commercial corridor.The first four branches to open before the end of the year will be in Camden, Wilmington, Villanova and Center City.------