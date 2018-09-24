BUSINESS

JP Morgan Chase plans to bring hundreds of jobs to area, opening several local bank branches

EMBED </>More Videos

The country's biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase, plans to move into the Philadelphia area, as reported during Action News at 11 on September 24, 2108.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The country's biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase, plans to move into the Philadelphia area, bringing 300 jobs over the next 5 years.

Chase bank will go from zero branches right now in the Delaware Valley to opening 50 sites.

The bank says its hundreds of jobs will pay at least $16.50 an hour plus benefits and it also plans to invest $3 billion in small business lending and home loans for low-income neighborhoods, as well as spend $5 million on revitalizing the Kensington Avenue commercial corridor.

The first four branches to open before the end of the year will be in Camden, Wilmington, Villanova and Center City.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessphilly newsbankjpmorganjobsemployment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Lawsuit alleges Party City denied job to woman with autism
Need a new ride? Check out Philly's 5 best bike shops
Luxury retailer Henri Bendel closing all stores, including KOP
More Business
Top Stories
Vigil for boy who fell to his death from SEPTA subway car
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Teen shot outside Central High School
Upper Darby man charged with beating his elderly mother
Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot
AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way
Woman in Wildwood beach arrest indicted on assault charges
Cosby prosecutor asks for 5 to 10 years in prison
Show More
SEPTA, NTSB investigate child's death on Broad Street Line subway
Arrest in sexual assault robberies in Delaware
6-year-old autistic boy vanishes after park trip with father
Police: Robber drops wallet at crime scene in Upper Darby
Dallas police officer accused in neighbor's death fired
More News