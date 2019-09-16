Business

Juul reviewing NY ban, agrees action needed

NEW YORK -- The largest player in the e-cigarette market says it's reviewing an announcement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, but agrees there's a need for "aggressive category-wide action."

Juul Labs Inc. spokesman Austin Finan says in a statement Sunday the company would "fully comply" with local laws and any federal policy when they're effective.

Cuomo, a Democrat, announced Sunday the state health commissioner would be making a recommendation this week to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council.

The council can issue emergency regulations banning the flavored vapored products. Cuomo referenced young people getting addicted to nicotine in introducing the ban.

Juul says it has stopped selling flavored products in traditional retail stores since November of last year.
