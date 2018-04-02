BUSINESS

Mayor Jim Kenney Kicks Off Immigrant Business Week, Criticizes President Trump's Immigration Tweets

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenney Kicks Off Immigrant Business Week, Criticizes Trump. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the Second Annual Immigrant Business Week at City Hall on Monday morning.

Eight immigrant business owners were recognized at the reception for their contributions to the local economy. Most of the awardees were Latino.

"Heaven, Philly is heaven," said Alberto Carrasco, owner of D'Classico Barbershop.
Though the event was meant to be a positive one, President Donald Trump's latest round of tweets reviving his attacks on illegal immigration and DACA loomed large over the room. Mayor Kenney wasted no time in addressing it.

"In light of the environment that we are dealing with in America, I'm glad that Philadelphia stands out as a welcoming wonderful place for people to want to be here," said Mayor Kenney.

Kenney has long been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, particularly on the issue of immigration.
"When I look at the folks in this room who have come here under great trials and tribulations and work and pay their taxes and are decent people, there's more decency in their little finger than his whole body," said Kenney.

"I love Philadelphia," said Ricardo Hurtado, owner of Los Tacos. "It's very dear to me for giving us the opportunity to build to contribute and grow."

"I know that immigrants, we come to this country to work, some people do come to do bad things but not all of them," added Carrasco. "But most of us come here to have a better opportunity and a better life," he added.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessphiladelphia newsimmigrationCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News