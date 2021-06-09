u.s. & world

Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden blocked permit

By Matthew Brown, Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies "to ensure a safe termination of and exit from" the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden canceled it in January over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Canada Prime Minster Justin Trudeau objected to the move, but officials in Alberta, where the line originated, expressed disappointment in recent weeks that he didn't lobby harder to reinstate the pipeline's permit.

Attorneys general from 21 states had sued to overturn Biden's cancellation of the contentious pipeline, which would have created thousands of construction jobs.
Related topics:
businessenergyoiljoe bidenu.s. & worldcanadapipelineclimate change
