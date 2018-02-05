BUSINESS

'Kin Boutique' Brings Apparel & Accessories To Washington Square West

By Hoodline
A new spot to score accessories, women's clothing and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Kin Boutique, the new addition is located at 1014 Pine St. in Washington Square West.

This newcomer--which features an array of contemporary casual brands--is only 700 square feet of retail space and is designed to feel like a large walk-in closet at home.

"I want Kin to be an inclusive space where everyone feels comfortable shopping in a low-pressure environment," owner Joey Clark told The Inquirer.

The business' mission is to help customers find quality clothing that can be worn every day without the hassle of worrying about the latest trends, according to a statement on the Kin website.

Expect to see brands like Voloshin, Quay Australia, Sir The Label, Keepsake and more. (Take a look here to see everything that's on offer.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Corey H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 31st, said: "Honestly, its the coolest, cutest boutique in Philly. Amazing variety of perfectly curated clothing. Exceptional customer service...They picked out pieces that I never would have chosen on my own, and they were chosen specifically to be flattering for my body type. Prices vary from very affordable to upscale Forever 21-type items."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kin Boutique is open weekdays from 11am-8pm, Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
