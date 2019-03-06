Business

Kohl's teams up with Planet Fitness for shared locations

EMBED <>More Videos

Kohl's teams up with Planet Fitness for shared locations. Watch the report from March 6, 2019.

Kohl's is banking on a new fitness partnership to help trim down on costs and spark sales.

The department store is downsizing 10 of its locations and leasing the extra space to Planet Fitness.

The idea is that people will work out and then go shopping for a new outfit next door. Kohl's has recently focused on adding more athletic wear options.

Downsizing their footprint means the company will save money by stocking less inventory, and employing fewer workers.

The changes, announced Tuesday, are scheduled to happen this year. So far, Kohl's has not released details about which of its 1,100 locations will be converted.

Teaming up with Planet Fitness is Kohl's latest idea. Last year, the CEO launched a pilot program with the grocery store Aldi.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessfitnessbuzzworthyretail
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homeless veteran, woman behind GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Missing Uber driver from Willingboro found dead inside vehicle
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on freeway
Registered sex offender accused of sneaking onto school bus
EXCLUSIVE: Philly attorney shot in botched robbery
Show More
Drivers Say: Potholes? More Like Craters!
N.J. teacher accused of using racial slur toward students
390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree
AccuWeather: Single Digit Wind Chills
1 person injured in West Oak Lane house fire
More TOP STORIES News