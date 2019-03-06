Kohl's teams up with Planet Fitness for shared locations

Kohl's is banking on a new fitness partnership to help trim down on costs and spark sales.The department store is downsizing 10 of its locations and leasing the extra space to Planet Fitness.The idea is that people will work out and then go shopping for a new outfit next door. Kohl's has recently focused on adding more athletic wear options.Downsizing their footprint means the company will save money by stocking less inventory, and employing fewer workers.The changes, announced Tuesday, are scheduled to happen this year. So far, Kohl's has not released details about which of its 1,100 locations will be converted.Teaming up with Planet Fitness is Kohl's latest idea. Last year, the CEO launched a pilot program with the grocery store Aldi.