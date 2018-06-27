BUSINESS

Lawndale gets a new nail salon: Sassy Nails

Photo: Qing Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Sassy Nails, the newcomer is located at 6426 Rising Sun Ave. in Lawndale.

The establishment offers classic manicures, pedicures, French tip fill-ins, gel fill-ins, eyebrow services, nail art, acrylic nail removal and more.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Sassy Nails currently has a five-star rating.

Yelper Qing Z., who reviewed the business on June 11, said, "Awesome. The staff is friendly and prices are reasonable -- and my nails last more than two weeks."

Head on over to check it out. Sassy Nails is open from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News