Lidl grocery chain raising starting salary to $15/hr for Philly area workers

Pennsylvania's minimum wage, which is the same as the federal one, stands at $7.25 an hour. This has been the amount since 2009.
Lidl says more than 150 employees will see an immediate increase in their pay.
"Lidl's new starting wage for the Philadelphia area is more than double the current minimum wage in the state. It is among the highest starting wages for grocery retailers in the city," Lidl said in a press release Thursday.
"Lidl is proud to offer our team members across the Philadelphia area the most competitive wage and benefits package in the region including comprehensive healthcare for all full and part time employees," Eoin Byrne, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lidl US, said.
Lidl has opened several stores in the area, located in Exton, Folsom, Lansdale, Norristown, Royersford and two in Philadelphia. Lidl held a grand opening for its Northeast Philadelphia location in December.
"We're proud to see Lidl join employers across the Philadelphia region that are taking action on raising wages-recognizing the dignity of work by paying their employees a living wage," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "As Lidl demonstrates with this commitment, raising wages is not just good for workers, it's good for business. We encourage other employers to follow their lead."
Democrats in the Senate were forced to abandon plans to increase the federal minimum wage in the face of concerns among their own ranks, united Republican opposition and because of a fast-approaching deadline cutting off time to carefully craft the measure under strict budgetary rules being used by the majority to pass COVID-19 relief without GOP support.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.