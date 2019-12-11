6abc Overheard

Overheard at Tredici with Mike Quick

Tredici -- Mike Quick stymied defenders and dazzled Philadelphians for nine seasons as a wide receiver for the Eagles. Now fans hear his voice every Sunday as he provides color commentary to the Birds' radio broadcasts with the insight of a 5-time Pro Bowler, and the intelligence of a person who has studied the game inside and out.

Sitting down with Ajay for this episode of Overheard at Tredici, Mike shares knowledge of the game and his career that transcends the football field. His experiences and what he has learned from them can impact anyone looking to be better at their lives.

Want to skip around? Here's what you need to watch:

00:40 - Mike on the importance of coachability

4:13 - Could different coaching have changed Allen Iverson's career?

5:08 - What were Mike's biggest lessons from the locker room?

8:10 - How do the modern coaches stack up?

9:46 - What are the differences between Andy Reid and Bill Belichick?

11:00 - Of intelligence and instinct, is one more important?

13:35 - Mike on how memory can improve and athlete but can scar as well.

17:30 - How did Mike Quick catch the football?

18:20 - Why did he catch the ball, and for whom?

19:47 - Mike Quick on what drove him to be great.

21:30 - Is there more to come or has Mike Quick peaked?
