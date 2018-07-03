BUSINESS

Lingerie shop Expect Lace opens in Manayunk

Photo: Expect Lace/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new high-end lingerie store has debuted in Manayunk. The new addition, called Expect Lace, is at 4403 Main St., the location formerly occupied by the science-oriented toy store, Spectrum Scientifics.

At Expect Lace, you'll find a full selection of nightwear and underwear, from pajamas to lingerie to bras. Bras are fitted by on-site experts, and women of all sizes are accommodated with options from 30A to 42J.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Diana M., who reviewed the store on June 27, wrote, "Excellent service, beautiful and practical choices. Shaw and her team are welcoming and well-informed. I took my elderly mother, who is difficult to fit and please, for a fitting and they treated her like royalty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Expect Lace is open from noon-7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
