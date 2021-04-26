Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings, other events in New Jersey

Effective May 10, indoor room capacities for the following will increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals:
NEW: Effective May 10th, indoor room capacities for the following will increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 26, 2021
☑️Private Catered Events – including Weddings and School Proms
☑️Political Events
☑️Funerals
☑️Memorial Services
☑️Performances pic.twitter.com/9th4UDlIhx
This is an increase from the current 35% and 150 person limitation.
Dance floors will be allowed to open at private catered events with masking and social distancing requirements in place, Murphy said.
Dance floors at bars and other businesses such as nightclubs must remain closed.
Also effective May 10, the general outdoor gathering limit will increase to 500 individuals, Murphy said.
BREAKING: Effective May 10th, the general outdoor gathering limit will increase to 500 individuals.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 26, 2021
Should our public health metrics continue to trend as they have been, we would hope to increase this limit yet again before Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/pvZmdmkYWn
Outdoor capacity for large venues - those with 1,000 or more fixed seats - will increase to 50%, Murphy said. However there must be six feet of distance between seated groups.
Outdoor carnivals and fairs will also be permitted to operate at 50% capacity, aligned with other amusement businesses.
In March, New Jersey restaurants opened at 50% capacity.
In early April, a few more relaxed restrictions went into effect but, all the while, officials were eyeing rising case counts.
Now numbers are improving in the Garden State, and hospitalizations are going down.
The governor has said, as recently as last week, that reopening would be gradual.
"We're going to continue to open up incrementally, and if we think there's an opportunity to do something bolder than increments, we'll do it; our reality does not suggest that at the moment," Murphy said at the time.