Local disaster recovery company donates disinfecting services for nonprofits and first responders amid COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- So many people and businesses are helping out in any way they can. National Restoration, a Delaware Valley disaster recovery company, has been disinfecting buildings and vehicles for nonprofits and first responders.From Woolwich Township to Penns Grove to Philadelphia, they've offered their expertise and services for free.Weeks ago, the Wilmington, Delaware company was asked to disinfect buildings for one New Jersey municipality.The experience got the company ahead of when it comes to flattening the curve.They use the protocols, equipment and protective gear they already used in bio-hazard situations.Now, they're using a new eco-friendly spray that's been tested and proven to kill COVID-19 on contact and leaves a residue behind that lasts for weeks.John Marroni, the company's CEO, sees donating his services as critical in the fight against the coronavirus."The fact that they don't have the funds or the resources to disinfect the building, we're happy to do it because we have the product," said Marroni. "We have the ability to do, and we're able to help."Marroni believes that communities need to figure out how all buildings will be disinfected and who will pay for that as we begin to get back to business at some point.