Looking for vinyl? Here are the top 5 spots to check out in Philly

Long in the Tooth. | Photo: Rachel C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a need for vinyl records?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture for music lovers.

1. Long in the Tooth



Photo: steve a./Yelp

First up is Rittenhouse's Long In the Tooth, situated at 2027 Sansom St. With four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score music, DVDs, books and vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.

Look for a wide selection of new and used LPs across multiple genres and bins full of records throughout the store. For CDs, only the covers are on the shelves, but bring your choices to the counter and the staff will let you examine the CD itself. Rarities are also available behind the counter.

2. Molly's Books and Records



Photo: jeannette l./Yelp

Molly's Books and Records, located at 1010 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market area, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cozy mom-and-pop shop 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

A little history: The store is helmed by Molly and Joe Russakoff. She is a third generation bookseller, poet, longtime Ninth Street resident and member of the city's literary community, according to the store's website, who first opened the shop as a bookstore in 2001. The store started selling vinyl records in 2009 and has since grown its collection to equal its books in prominence.

3. Repo Records



Photo: christopher b./Yelp

Repo Records, a spot to score vinyl records and more in Queen Village, is another go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. According to its website, Repo Records was first established in 1986 in Wayne, Pennsylvania. A second shop was opened in Bryn Mawr in 1989, specializing in punk rock and indie LPs, CDs and cassettes.

This current location debuted in 1998 and offers a wide variety of music, both new and used, with metal, jazz, punk rock, hip-hop, soul, R&B, indie and classic rock on offer. (Find its list of top 30 sellers each week here.) Head over to 506 South St. to see for yourself.

4. Creep Records



Photo: sarah l./Yelp

Over in Northern Liberties, check out Creep Records, which has earned four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vinyl shop at 1050 N. Hancock St., Suite 76. Creep Records began as a record label in 1993 and has since expanded to a retail space in the Piazza in Northern Liberties.

CDs and cassettes are available, as are a balance between new vinyl and a constant influx of used vinyl. Genres range from indie and punk to metal and hip-hop.

5. Beautiful World Syndicate



Photo: beautiful world syndicate/Yelp

And then there's Beautiful World Syndicate, an East Passyunk favorite with four stars out of 41 reviews. The small store offers a "listen before you buy" option, according to this Yelp review. Expect deep new arrivals bins as you walk through the door. Stop by 1619 E. Passyunk Ave. to hit up the spot to score music, DVDs and vinyl records next time you're in the mood.
