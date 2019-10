The owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Givenchy has made a bid to take over the iconic jeweler, Tiffany & Co.LVMH is offering a $14.5 billion in an effort to add the crown jewel to its collection.The group has approached the New York-based Tiffany with the takeover proposal.Tiffany has struggled lately with sales, and is reportedly evaluating the all-cash bid.