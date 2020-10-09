Makers Market in Northern Liberties has reopened in a unique way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's only black-owned, female-owned, LGBTQ, and veteran-owned retail and maker space is back open for business in Northern Liberties.
As part of the reopening, the two co-owners are featuring a new artist whose work is giving back to the community.
The owners are also both seniors, and one is a former Army police officer turned florist.
They're diverse, eclectic, and display tons of fun, just like the makers market they've created.
"We say if, if unique is what you seek, let's meet," says co-owner Dagmar Mitchell.
Each piece inside is handmade and homegrown.
"It's like coming into a gift shop, a museum or someone's home," said co-owner Dorothea Gamble. "That's how we make you feel when you come in here."
Mitchell and Gamble opened 'Trunc' two years ago to give local artisans a space to shine.
"We started with eight artists, and we must have 50 by now," Gamble said. "A lot of them are very local; It just comes through conversation. They come in as customers and leave as artisans in our shop."
They call it Trunc because it lives and grows here.
Mitchell says the brand represents being strong and sturdy, steady and rooted.
"Our tag is 'rooted in a cycle of life,'" said Gamble. "Everything we do and make comes from the Earth."
Right now, they're featuring 25 original ceramic pieces donated by local artist Dominique Ellis.
50% of the proceeds are going to The Colored Girls Museum in the city's Germantown section.
"It just came to me that we're getting this wonderful gift, why not share it with someone?" said Gamble. "I know The Colored Girls Museum is struggling like everybody else, and it is a museum that's needed."
To maintain social distancing, they've been hosting showcases through the front window.
"We have one artist outside, and one in the window and the window was well lit," Gamble said. "It's theatrical. It was really cool."
Trunc recently opened up for curbside service and the ladies also created an online marketplace.
"We had to think outside the box and do a website," Mitchell added. "We're a little senior-ish."
Both women are 65 and supporting themselves by supporting local makers.
"They make us successful, and they are also successful." said Gamble. "So we're generating income for the community and ourselves."
The exhibition benefiting the Colored Girls Museum runs through the end of October. Click here for more information.
