Makers of Old Bay sues company over their 'New Bae' name

The makers of Old Bay are taking another company to court over the name of one of their products.McCormick and Company is suing to the Pittsburgh company Primal Palate from using the name New Bae.Primal Palate claims New Bae is simply a nod to its competition and is designed to suggest a difference.But McCormick and Company isn't having it, saying taglines like "Out with the Old and in with the NEW," are meant to capitalize on their spice's fame.No word on when the case will go before a judge.The lawsuit filing also say that "bae," which is typically used for a love interest, is actually shorthand for "Before Anyone Else."-----