Manayunk's Main Street welcomes outdoor diners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Slowly but surely, more and more elements of the economy are being allowed to reopen, but safety remains a top priority.In Philadelphia, Friday marked the first day of outdoor dining at city restaurants."It's been a long time coming we're in need of this. Today, I left the house. I felt like it was the first day of school. I was sharpening my number 2 pencils," said Michael Rose, owner of Manayunk Brewing Company.The deck at Manayunk Brewing Company provides ample space for dining outdoors, which is an advantage.Safety precautions are the number one priority, down to the silverware."When the food gets delivered to the table, it will have a lid on it. They'll be eating off plastic utensils and everything will be wrapped. When they leave, we sanitize the tables, sanitize the chairs and we move on," said Rose.Winnie Clowry has to get more creative when it comes to finding space for outdoor dining at nearby Winnie's Manayunk."Right now, we've been given permission to use the parking spaces in front of the restaurant to increase seating," said Clowry.The city is issuing permits for sidewalk, parking lot and parking lane seating to help restaurants increase capacity."The city is trying to help us get as many tables and chairs going as we can," said Clowry.With the reintroduction of outdoor seating, Main Street feels alive once again. But there are restaurants and bars which couldn't survive the nearly three-month shutdown, including Mad River and Bourbon Blue.The restaurants hanging on are focused on keeping the customers happy and healthy.Risheen Crosland brought his family to dine for lunch."It's working out still. I feel safe I feel like we're taking precaution. The waiter has his gloves and mask still and it's working out," said Crosland.