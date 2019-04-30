Business

Mattress Firm to pay interns to sleep on the job

Most college students love to nap, so this may be the dream internship for them.

"Mattress Firm" is looking for people to literally sleep on the job.

The lucky applicants are called "Snoozeterns" who work at company "BEDQuarters" in Houston.

They are expected to work 30 hours per week, testing beds for optimal head and foot positions on adjustable bases.

The Snoozeterns will also test how products stand up to activities like binge-watching, reading, typing and eating in bed.

And it gets better. This is a paid internship!

The deadline to apply (which you can do here) is this Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessinternshipcollegeu.s. & worldstudentssleep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News