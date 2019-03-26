Business

McDonald's partners with tech company to personalize drive thru experience

A trip to the golden arches is getting a personal touch.

McDonald's is teaming up with decision-logic tech company Dynamic Yield to personalize customer's drive-thru experiences.

With the new technology, the fast food chain's electronic menu board display can change according to weather.

If it's cold outside, then more hot coffee will be offered, and on hot days, then McFlurries will show up.

The menus will also suggest add-on items based on a customer's previous orders.
