Men's hair salon Dapr Grooming Parlour debuts in Rittenhouse

A new men's hair salon and barbershop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Rittenhouse, called DAPR Grooming Parlour , is located at 125 S. 18th St., Floor 2.Billing itself as part speakeasy and part salon, DAPR offers regular haircuts, beard trims, hot shaves and a combination of the three while you enjoy views of the city from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Its barbers' chairs were even handcrafted in Osaka, Japan, according to its website With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new men's hair salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Yelper R D. wrote , "The attention to detail, from the shop itself to my cut and style, was second to none. Add onto that the cocktail that I enjoyed throughout the process, and I can confidently say that DAPR has just become my new go-to.Yelper Sophia R. added , "The decor is incredible and the staff was so accommodating."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: DAPR Grooming Parlour is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.