A new men's hair salon and barbershop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Rittenhouse, called DAPR Grooming Parlour, is located at 125 S. 18th St., Floor 2.
Billing itself as part speakeasy and part salon, DAPR offers regular haircuts, beard trims, hot shaves and a combination of the three while you enjoy views of the city from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Its barbers' chairs were even handcrafted in Osaka, Japan, according to its website.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new men's hair salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper R D. wrote, "The attention to detail, from the shop itself to my cut and style, was second to none. Add onto that the cocktail that I enjoyed throughout the process, and I can confidently say that DAPR has just become my new go-to.
Yelper Sophia R. added, "The decor is incredible and the staff was so accommodating."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: DAPR Grooming Parlour is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Men's hair salon Dapr Grooming Parlour debuts in Rittenhouse
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories