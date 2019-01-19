U.S. & WORLD

Microsoft announces partnership with Walgreens to compete with Amazon in health care business

Microsoft announces partnership with Walgreens to compete with Amazon in health care business. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 19, 2019.

Microsoft has signed a huge deal with Walgreens in an effort to compete with Amazon in the health care business.

The two companies announced their partnership this week to personalize medical data.

It will give pharmacists more information about their customers' health, which could mean better treatment at a lower cost.

It's an effort to counter Amazon's growing clout in the healthcare market.

