unemployment

Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment aid last week

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The government is set to provide its latest update Thursday on the waves of layoffs that have caused tens of millions of workers to lose their jobs in a U.S. economy still paralyzed by business shutdowns.

The Labor Department will likely announce that millions more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 33 million sought aid in the previous seven weeks as the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Though most nonessential businesses remain shut down, most states have begun to ease restrictions for some categories of retail establishments despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without causing new infections.

The number of first-time applications for jobless aid has declined for five straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that's sinking into a severe recession.

RELATED: Federal Reserve chair warns of long-lasting recession from coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Why 'temporary' layoffs may be permanent
Unemployment rate rises to highest level since Depression
Jobless claims soar across the Philadelphia region
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to visit Lehigh Valley Thursday
Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, pregnant woman hurt
Warning on fake stimulus checks, phishing scams
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
How Uber rides are about to change
Cats can infect other cats with coronavirus, researchers find
Show More
Pedestrian killed on Route 38
AccuWeather: Warmer This Afternoon, Very Warm On Friday
Restaurant uses dolls to help with social distancing
Philly priest rides in back of pickup truck blessing community
Shore officials weigh options ahead of MDW
More TOP STORIES News