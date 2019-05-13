Mini-Starbucks opens at Dilworth Park Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The controversial mini-Starbucks at Dilworth Park is expected to open Monday.
Its creation stirred up quite the debate.
The 620-foot kiosk sits adjacent to 15th Street and is topped with a green roof and vines are wrapped around three sides of the building.
It's being run by Brulee Catering.
Last month, thousands of people signed an online petition opposing it, partly because there is already a larger Starbucks on the north end of City Hall.
You can get a cup of coffee and food there starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
