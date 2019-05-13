Business

Mini-Starbucks opens at Dilworth Park Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Dilworth Park Starbucks kiosk opens: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The controversial mini-Starbucks at Dilworth Park is expected to open Monday.

Its creation stirred up quite the debate.

The 620-foot kiosk sits adjacent to 15th Street and is topped with a green roof and vines are wrapped around three sides of the building.

It's being run by Brulee Catering.

Last month, thousands of people signed an online petition opposing it, partly because there is already a larger Starbucks on the north end of City Hall.

You can get a cup of coffee and food there starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newsstarbucksphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival
Emotional Embiid 'can't explain' Game 7 loss
Embiid in tears after heartbreaking loss to Raptors
Smoky fire burns to 2-alarms in Delco
Bridge Street ramp to I-95 set to reopen this week
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, More Rain Today
Show More
Police: Officer shoots man following chaotic traffic stop
Man wanted for allegedly trying to kill wife in Upper Darby
Dancer retires after 24 years with Pennsylvania Ballet
World's most expensive coffee sells for $75 a cup
Rideshare cars have more germs than toilet seat, study says
More TOP STORIES News