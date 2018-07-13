BUSINESS

Minster's Jewelers to close its doors after 123 years

Minster's Jewelers to close its doors after 123 years. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A jewelry store that has been a staple in Newark, Delaware since the 19th century will be closing its doors.

Minster's Jewelers will close on Saturday - one day after celebrating 123 years in business. The family-owned operation opened its doors in 1895.

The owner, Marilyn Minster, passed away seven months ago and the family says it has spent that time deciding what to do with the store.

Marilyn's son, Will, tells us he decided last week it was time to close up shop.

While the family is sad to shut the door on one of Newark's oldest institutions, there simply wasn't another generation to continue it.

"It's sad because my great-grandfather started it in 1895, so to close is never something you want to do," he said. "You can't keep everything forever and businesses are the same."

"This business was great -- a legacy. Less than one half of one percent make it past 100 years."

Some customers tell us they wanted to stop in on Friday to say goodbye. Many have been faithful for decades.

