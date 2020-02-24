Modell's Center City location to remain open amid reports of 2 dozen closures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days after reports that Modell's Sporting Goods was closing at least two dozen stores, Action News has learned that a Philadelphia location will now stay open.
Officials say the Center City store located at 1528 Chesnut Street will not close its doors after all.
Action News was there on Monday as employees learned the news and started taking down signs.
"It was pretty devastating," says Doug Mays assistant manager of the Chestnut Street location after learning the news on Friday.
By Monday, Mays was overjoyed.
"Today, I'm very ecstatic because it gives us a second chance to prove that we are a good company and to prove to the customers that we are the hometown sporting goods store," said Mays.
Frank Corona, the key holder of the Center City store, says he feels "joy, like the Eagles won the Super Bowl."
On Friday, CEO Mitchell Modell told Fox Business that 24 would be closing, it's unclear if other locations are remaining open in addition to Philadelphia's Center City location.
Modell's lost $50 million in sales in 2019, amid increased online competition.
The company was founded in 1889 by his great-grandfather Morris A. Modell.
