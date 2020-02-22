Business

Modell's closing 24 stores including Center City Philadelphia location

Sporting goods chain Modell's says it is closing 24 stores, including one in Center City Philadelphia.

CEO Mitchell Modell made the announcement on Fox Business on Friday.

Of the 24 stores that will be closing, five are in New Jersey and four are in Pennsylvania. The store at 1608 Walnut Street in Center City has closing signs in their windows. The exact locations of the other closings were not released.

Modell told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that announcing the store closures to his associates was "one of the most difficult days of my life."

Modell's lost $50 million in sales in 2019, amid increased online competition.

Mitchell Modell said he is now looking for outside investors to save the company.

During the interview, Fox Business reports, Modell said he will do "whatever it takes to keep his 130-year-old family business in operation."

The company was founded in 1889 by his great-grandfather Morris A. Modell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscenter city philadelphiabusinessstore closingretail
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 28, killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive
Pregnant woman killed, baby does not survive after Philly shooting
Dog shot, killed while out for a walk in Hunting Park
Video released in deadly Jenkintown hit-and-run
Chinatown drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition: Police
Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community
2 injured in head-on crash in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
Woman rescued from car after Cherry Hill crash
Eagles' only male cheerleader going for golden ticket on American Idol
AccuWeather: Sunny And Milder
Bright lights, big stakes for Democrats in Nevada
Man steals chair from Montgomery County hotel: Police
More TOP STORIES News