Phase 1: Most Delaware business can reopen with restrictions

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware began phase one of its reopening Monday, allowing most businesses to reopen at 30% capacity.Deborah Diver of Wilmington was one of the first customers to go into the Panera Bread on Brandywine Parkway in months.It opened under a new set of rules for Delaware restaurants, including having tables placed six feet apart, requiring face masks for customers, and the capacity limit."Well, it's kind of nice to look at a menu and not have to look at a screen I can't see," said Diver.Other businesses that can reopen besides restaurants include salons and barber shops, malls, retail stores, and gyms.Kathleen Danna came to Delaware from Aston, Delaware County to do some shopping. She said she felt safe "doing what you're supposed to do. Stay six feet away from people, wear your mask, don't be stupid."Tobacco Field also opened its doors for the first time in months. The owner, Nad Hatoum, said he did only 20% of his usual business operating with curbside pickup and he hopes customers will realize he's now open."We're still waiting since we opened we've had a couple customers so people are scared to come from other areas to shop yet but we're hoping business can go back to normal," Hatoum said.