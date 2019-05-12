mother's day

Mother's Day 2019: Freebies and deals

EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurants and eateries across the country are helping celebrate Mother's Day with freebies, discounts and specials.

In honor of moms everywhere, restaurants and eateries across the country are helping celebrate Mother's Day with freebies, discounts and specials.

Baskin-Robbins: Moms can celebrate Fancy Cone Sampling day on May 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get a free 1-oz. ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and rainbow sprinkles.

California Pizza Kitchen: Heart-shaped pizzas for Mother's Day are available May 9 through May 12. Order any of your favorite CPK pizza varieties, and get it on a heart-shaped crispy thin crust at no additional charge. CPK is also donating 20% of food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases in a nationwide fundraiser for the March of Dimes. Guests just need to mention to their server that they're dining to support March of Dimes.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Heart Bagels are available for pre-order. Guests can pre-order any flavor of heart bagel by the half-dozen or baker's dozen or drop-in to surprise mom with the purchase of a plain or chocolate chip heart bagel on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.

Olive Garden: Nothing says "I love you, Mom" like unlimited breadsticks. This Mother's Day, when you purchase a $50 gift card, Olive Garden will throw in a $10 bonus card. Guests can enjoy favorites like Lasagna Classico, new Creamy Mushroom Ravioli and more.

Seasons 52: Treat mom to a three-course brunch menu that features the best of the spring season. Guests can choose a starter, entrée and Mini Indulgence dessert for just $29.95. Menu features five exclusive entrees including Prime Steak and Eggs and Upright French Toast. The menu will be available Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessholidayfree foodfree stuffmother's daydealsrestaurantsmothers day
MOTHER'S DAY
Where to get last-minute Mother's Day flowers in L.A.
Moms celebrate postpartum bodies with powerful photo, message of love
Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the 1st time
Freebie Friday: Mother's Day deals, ice cream, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shoots man trying to evade arrest
Atlantic City Rail Line up and running
AccuWeather: Rain And Drizzle
Woman found shot to death, sitting in car
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Show More
Man found dead in Langhorne identified; police search for his vehicle
Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party
Airline pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015
Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philly ambush
Mother of 2 killed in Olney house fire
More TOP STORIES News