Business

'Murder your thirst': Netflix creator's Liquid Death goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

A former Netflix creative director has put his spin on a life preserving necessity. Liquid Death is water in cans.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A former Netflix creative director has canned Liquid Death, but it might be more savior than curse.

The product that is going viral is essentially water in a can. He says the product is inspired by his days playing in punk rock and heavy metal bands.

The investor tells Business Insider that he has 1.6 million in seed money set to put his product out to flood the market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscowaterbuzzworthynetflixu.s. & worlddrinking water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man preying on homeowners with unkept lawns
Baseball umpire struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia
Video captures incident involving ambulance, driver on Schuylkill Expressway
6abc Weather Balloon launched from Valley Forge
Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk
Couple files class-action lawsuit after nightmare cruise off Norway
Show More
Philly's 'prom mom' not going to prison for social security fraud
New Jersey man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam
Parents upset after school drops 'God Bless America'
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
Charges filed in crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
More TOP STORIES News