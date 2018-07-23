Nailplay Studio opens in downtown Allentown

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 27 N. Seventh St., Suite 120, in downtown Allentown, the fresh addition is called Nailplay Studio.
This nail spa's services include classic, gel, bio-seaweed and signature pedicures and manicures featuring organic, nontoxic products. The establishment offers polish changes and provides a selection of facial and body services as well. Check out the business' website for all the details.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Jennifer Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Great nail salon. It's modern, clean and comfortable. I highly recommend. Just what we needed in the Lehigh Valley."
"This place is so nice you have to check it out," Yelper Natalie K. added. "It's a great departure from your standard nail salon, but it's not so stuffy that it's intimidating. I'm really happy this place opened up."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nailplay Studio is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
