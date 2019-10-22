Business

Study: Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study finds 60-percent of Uber riders never tip their drivers.

Researchers from Stanford University and UC San Diego studied tipping on the Uber app. They found riders tip on only about 16-percent of Uber rides. Men are more likely to tip than women but female drivers get more tips than male drivers. Only one percent tip every ride.

RELATED: Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

Tipping has been a source of debate for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. For years, Uber refused to add a tipping option to its app, arguing it would make things too complicated. The company eventually added a tipping option.

The full study is published through the National Bureau of Economic Research.

RELATED: Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscostanford universitylyfttippingrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby teacher resigns after racially-charged altercation
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower: Police
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Atlantic County Prosecutor announces arrests in 2 cold case murders
76ers' Tobias Harris donates $1M to 9 charities through 'community draft'
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Show More
Pa. man accused of stealing nearly $1M from condo associations
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
Community outraged after NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
More TOP STORIES News