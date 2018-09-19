Need a new ride? Check out Philly's 5 best bike shops

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
1. Philadelphia Bikesmith
Photo: Philadelphia Bikesmith/Yelp
Topping the list is Philadelphia Bikesmith. Located at 1822 Spring Garden St. in Logan Square, this is the highest-rated bike shop in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp. The store features new bicycles and gear from Giant, Kona Bikes, Liv Cycling and others. It also offers an array of bike maintenance services, from minor adjustments and flat fixes, to tune-ups, overhauls and bike fits.
2. Fairmount Bicycles
Photo: mo d./Yelp
Fairmount Bicycles, located at 2015 Fairmount Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop and bike rental spot 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews. The business offers accessories for everyday and recreational use, from helmets, locks and lights to racks, bags and fenders. Repair services are also available, as are bicycle repair classes, where you can learn to diagnose and treat the most common bicycle maladies. It has a second full-service shop in Brewerytown.
3. Bicycle Revolutions
Photo: a c./Yelp
Bicycle Revolutions, a bike shop that offers repair services in Queen Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. The store sells branded water bottles, jerseys, shorts, socks, T-shirts and more. Bike brands include Breezer Liberty, Fuji Declaration, Fuji Feather and more. Click here to make sure the item you want is available, or head over to 756 S. Fourth St. to see for yourself.
4. Firehouse Bicycles
Photo: andrea k./Yelp
Over in Cedar Park, check out Firehouse Bicycles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp. Established in 2001, the store offers new bikes by Fuji and SE Bikes, used bikes, parts and a full-service shop that can handle anything from a $10 flat fix to more extensive jobs like complete tune-ups, wheel builds or flat bar conversions, according to its website. You can find the bike shop at 701 S. 50th St., Floor 2.
5. Via Bicycle
Photo: Jasmine W./Yelp
Finally, there's Via Bicycle, a Graduate Hospital favorite at 622 S. Broad St. Open since 1982, it specializes in selling and repairing bicycles and offers a full-service bike shop capable of handling everything from minor adjustments to full overhauls. Free air and oil are always available. Yelpers are fans of the shop, giving it four stars out of 149 reviews.