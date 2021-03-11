Business

New all-day cafe opens in Bala Cynwyd with Covid comfort levels in mind

By
BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Grand openings are something to truly celebrate, especially in these unbelievably challenging times for restaurants.

On Thursday, a grand opening was held for a brand new all-day cafe in Bala Cynwyd called "The Landing Kitchen."

"We love having this gigantic space outside," Elmi says. "We want to start doing whatever we think that is going to fit in the community, whether it's farmer's markets or concerts or movie nights," said Top Chef Nicholas Elmi. "We want to put outdoor games out there. It's obviously unbelievably dog friendly."

The Landing Kitchen is open all day. It's a coffee shop, kitchen and wine bar located at the Ironworks, a Residence Inn by Marriott on Righters Ferry Road.

While this space was in the works for a year, they feel the wide-open layout accommodates different comfort levels right now.

"I'm looking forward to hearing some live music outside, bringing in some locals purveyors that we know like juice trucks and food trucks, and something just to bring to the community where everyone still feels comfortable enjoying themselves at a distance," says business partner Fia Berisha.

