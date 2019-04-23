Business

Amazon Key for Garage delivers packages to your garage for Amazon Prime members

Amazon has rolled out a new program to leave packages inside customers' garages, in hopes of thwarting porch pirates and keeping deliveries secure.

Key for Garage allows eligible Amazon Prime members to get deliveries in their garage. A special kit would be used for the drivers to gain access.

Shoppers would select "In-Garage delivery" at check out on Amazon.com to have packages delivered to the garage.

"We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we're excited to now have Key for Garage available," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon.

Customers would also be able to check the status of their garage door in the Key by Amazon app and remotely open or close it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessamazonu.s. & worldshoppingonline shoppingdelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News