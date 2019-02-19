New box office, craft beer boutique coming to Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A new box office and a "grab & go" craft beer boutique are among the new features coming to the Wells Fargo Center.
The announcement was made on Tuesday as part of a 2020 transformation project.
"We're thrilled to introduce another set of major enhancements as part of our 'Transformation 2020' initiative," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.
The next phase of the $250 million project will focus on the Wells Fargo Center's Main Concourse level.
New features include a new dining approach and social interaction, 8,000 new seats, a new box office and a new lighting system that reacts to real-time energy of the game.
A craft beer boutique with an extensive list of local brews will also be on the Main Concourse.
Fans can expect to take advantage of these new features sometime during the fall of 2019.
Last week, officials revealed a first-of-its-kind 4k kinetic scoreboard, also coming to the Wells Fargo Center.