Coca-Cola to re-release New Coke to coincide with 'Stranger Things' season 3

It was a giant flop for Coca Cola in the 1980s but the company is going to try it again.

They are reviving "New Coke."

And it's all because of the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

The show's third season will take place during the summer of 1985, the same year Coke debuted a new recipe for its signature soda.

Sales were so bad back then that New Coke was pulled from shelves after just a few months.
