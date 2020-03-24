Business

Coronavirus: Grocery stores taking new protective measures for staff, customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even the most stringent stay at home mandate allows for trips to the grocery store. It can be a nerve-wracking excursion but some groceries are making an effort to making their environments as safe as possible.

At the ACME in Northern Liberties, isles are now marked with one-way arrows.

The ShopRite stores in South Jersey that are part of the Ravitz Family Markets are also taking measures like marking the ground to keep customers six feet apart.

"You can actually smell how clean it is. You know they've been washing everything, all contact surfaces. I feel comfortable," said Catherine Clinton of Pennsauken.

At the ShopRite in Cherry Hill, there are checkout lines only for senior citizens and cashiers are protected with plexiglass. Action News spoke with the chain's owner over the phone.

"Protecting as best as possible is a number one for us and then obviously getting our customers as safe as an environment as possible as well is important," said Jason Ravitz, the owner of Ravitz Family Markets. "We're doing everything with the social distancing guidelines, putting someone in charge of social distancing. Keeping our associates safe and as healthy as possible."

The measures may seem small, but the effort isn't lost on the customers braving the crowd at the grocery store.

"You got to do what you got to do. If everybody would participate and do what they're supposed to do, I think we'll be through it quicker," said Stephen Crist of Cherry Hill.
