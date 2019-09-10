Business

New Jersey firm overseeing work at capsized ship

By
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When big ships get in trouble in American waters, Gallagher Marine Systems based in Moorestown in Burlington County often gets the call to oversee any possible environmental cleanup.

The company works as the representative of the ship's owners.

Gallagher Marine Systems has dispatched about 35 staffers near the location where the car carrier M/V Golden Ray capsized early Sunday morning.

The ship carrying automobiles had recently departed Brunswick, Georgia when it ended up rolling onto its side. There are reports some oil has been seen in the water near the troubled ship.

Already the company says more than 3,000 feet of oil containment booms have been deployed.

Vice President of Operations Thomas Wiker said the firm is overseeing contractors who are using absorbent material as well as units called skimmers. He said they are "picking up the oil that is floating on the water."

Wicker said since the incident occurred in water subject to tides; it is possible some oil will spread toward environmentally sensitive areas on nearby land.

He said the firm will use "trajectory modeling" in relation to tides, currents and wind to try to anticipate where the oil might travel.

Armed with that information, the contractors can stage materials to protect sensitive areas from an oil slick.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmoorestownn.j. newsoil spill
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Show More
Fire company reinstated in Haverford Twp., parting ways with member
Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
TN high school paints over bathroom mirrors
Fire damages Chester County tire garage
More TOP STORIES News