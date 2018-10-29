New shop ILLExotics sells tropical plants and animals in East Passyunk

A new plant nursery and pet store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called ILLExotics, the new addition is located at 1724 E. Passyunk Ave. in East Passyunk.
The nature-centered shop provides customers with hard-to-find exotic animals and tropical plants.
Its animal selection includes reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and feeders. Think a mixture of geckos and tarantulas.
For those more interested in flora, explore its collection of carnivorous plants, orchids, mosses, air plants, succulents and cacti.
ILLexotics has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Ashley C. wrote, "Excellent customer service. The store is one big display of floral arrangements, exotic plants, terrariums and interesting pets."
Yelper Zoe D. added, "Their plants are diverse and exotic, definitely not your run-of-the-mill selection. Their animals are healthy and happy."
Head on over to check it out: ILLexotics is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
