New Jersey removes capacity limits for businesses, keeps social distancing requirement

Our indoor mask mandate remains in place in public spaces.



The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers, and our entire community. pic.twitter.com/AIMwHeQQl4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 17, 2021

Today, @NYGovCuomo, @GovNedLamont, and I announced a significant easing of #COVID19 restrictions on businesses, venues, and gatherings – effective May 19th.



Let’s all get vaccinated and keep moving toward a new normal.https://t.co/Si2S4BxtWG pic.twitter.com/9GPtym7q4A — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey leaders are allowing all capacity limits to be lifted Wednesday, but are still requiring businesses to allow room for social distancing indoors and outdoors.Masks must still be worn inside businesses, unless you are seated at a restaurant. The outdoor mandate for public places was lifted earlier this week.While there is no longer a limit on capacity, the state is telling business owners to make sure there's enough space inside and outside for individuals or groups to remain six feet apart.Indoor gathering limits are increased, while the limit on outdoor gatherings has been removed.The key to this next step of lifting additional restrictions is maintaining enough space between people.More than eight people are now allowed to be seated at a table but those tables must still be six feet apart, unless partitions that meet state guidelines are used.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said this new change of lifting capacity limits means the events people associate with a typical summer can also happen, such as fireworks displays and parades as long as attendees are keeping a distance.- The outdoor gathering limit is removed. Instead of a hard cap on attendance, the state will require that all attendees at any outdoor event keep social distances of at least six feet and current mask requirements will remain in place.- Restaurants no longer have a capacity limit but are able to operate at whatever capacity allows them to continue to ensure a minimum six-foot distance between groups.- The prohibition on tables of eight persons or more is removed and tables may be spaced closer than six feet if DOH compliant partitions are in use.- For other indoor settings or businesses, which were governed by a percentage-based cap - religious services, retail establishments, gyms and fitness clubs, personal care businesses, indoor and outdoor amusement and recreation businesses, and indoor and outdoor pools, the 50% capacity limits are lifted and replaced with the requirement a minimum of six feet of social distance between individuals and groups be maintained.- The indoor social gathering limit (e.g. conferences, expositions, meetings of fraternal organizations, job trainings, events hosted by senior centers) increases from 100 to 250 people, so long as social distancing can be maintained.- Indoor religious services and celebrations may be held at 100 percent of a room's capacity, but no more than 250 individuals, so long as social distancing can be maintained.- Indoor performances may be held at 100 percent of a room's capacity, but no more than 250 individuals. Individuals or groups of people must remain six feet apart.- Large indoor venue capacity limit increases to 30 percent and will apply to all venues with a fixed seating capacity of 1,000 or more.