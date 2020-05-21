South Jersey gym that defied shutdown order closed Thursday after health department citations

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr gained national attention when it allowed members to go inside and workout on Monday despite Governor Phil Murphy's order.
A co-owner of the gym told Action News the sewer system backed up Wednesday.
The Camden County Division of Environmental Health placed several notices outside the gym overnight, telling it not to reopen.
The gym owner said the facility will remain closed Thursday, but they are talking with their lawyers and considering their options.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Delaware County's positive covid-19 cases persist despite decreases in other counties
Governor Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early
New Jersey reopening car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops amid pandemic
Gov. Wolf to allow real estate business activity to resume statewide
Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital
Summonses issued as Atilis Gym in Bellmawr vows to continue defying governor's shutdown order
Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.