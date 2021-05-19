New Jersey increases indoor capacity limits, removes outdoor gathering limits

Today, @NYGovCuomo, @GovNedLamont, and I announced a significant easing of #COVID19 restrictions on businesses, venues, and gatherings – effective May 19th.



Let's all get vaccinated and keep moving toward a new normal.

Our indoor mask mandate remains in place in public spaces.



The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers, and our entire community.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey moves forward with its reopening on Wednesday by dropping many of the restrictions that have been in place for the past year.The state is lifting its COVID-19 pandemic-related capacity limits for businesses, but groups must still be able to remain six feet apart.Indoor gathering limits are increased, while the limit on outdoor gatherings has been removed.More than 8 people are now allowed to be seated at a table but those tables must still be six feet apart, unless partitions that meet state guidelines are used.Governor Phil Murphy said this new change of lifting capacity limits means the events we all associate with a typical summer can also happen, fireworks, displays and parades, as long as attendees are keeping a distance.Masks must still be worn inside businesses, unless you are seated at a restaurant. The outdoor mandate for public places was lifted earlier this week.Here are the changes taking place Wednesday in the Garden State:- The outdoor gathering limit is removed. Instead of a hard cap on attendance, the state will require that all attendees at any outdoor event keep social distances of at least six feet and current mask requirements will remain in place.- Restaurants no longer have a capacity limit but are able to operate at whatever capacity allows them to continue to ensure a minimum six-foot distance between groups.- The prohibition on tables of eight persons or more is removed and tables may be spaced closer than six feet if DOH compliant partitions are in use.- For other indoor settings or businesses, which were governed by a percentage-based cap - religious services, retail establishments, gyms and fitness clubs, personal care businesses, indoor and outdoor amusement and recreation businesses, and indoor and outdoor pools, the 50% capacity limits are lifted and replaced with the requirement a minimum of six feet of social distance between individuals and groups be maintained.- The indoor social gathering limit (e.g. conferences, expositions, meetings of fraternal organizations, job trainings, events hosted by senior centers) increases from 100 to 250 people, so long as social distancing can be maintained.- Indoor religious services and celebrations may be held at 100 percent of a room's capacity, but no more than 250 individuals, so long as social distancing can be maintained.- Indoor performances may be held at 100 percent of a room's capacity, but no more than 250 individuals. Individuals or groups of people must remain six feet apart.- Large indoor venue capacity limit increases to 30 percent and will apply to all venues with a fixed seating capacity of 1,000 or more.